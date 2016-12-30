Cookin’ with Nino: Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar
Makes 16 Servings
Ingredients:
- 3 15oz cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 1 large Vidalia or yellow onion, small dice
- 2 red bell peppers, small dice
- 4 ribs celery, small dice
- 2 Tbs cilantro, rough chopped
Instructions:
Toss the above ingredients with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette (recipe below) and chill overnight. May be served cold or at room temperature.
*****
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 2 Tbs honey
- 2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 cup canola oil
Instructions:
Place all ingredients, except canola oil, in blender or food processor. While blending, slowly add oil to emulsify. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.