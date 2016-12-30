Cookin’ with Nino: Cowboy Caviar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cowboy Caviar

Makes 16 Servings

Ingredients:

3 15oz cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 large Vidalia or yellow onion, small dice

2 red bell peppers, small dice

4 ribs celery, small dice

2 Tbs cilantro, rough chopped

Instructions:

Toss the above ingredients with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette (recipe below) and chill overnight. May be served cold or at room temperature.

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 Tbs honey

2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 cup canola oil

Instructions:

Place all ingredients, except canola oil, in blender or food processor. While blending, slowly add oil to emulsify. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.