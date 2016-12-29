× Truck crashes into Terry Parkway house

Terrytown, La. -(WGNO)- Some residents in the 400 block of Terry Parkway got a rude awakening this morning, when a pick-up truck crashed into the front of their house.

No reports of injuries from the crash, that happened around 4:30 a.m.

In addition to crashing into the house, the truck appears to have been driving on the median where it took out some power lines as well.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s and Fire Departments are both on the scene of the crash, as well as Entergy power crews.

No word on what caused the person behind the wheel to drive so erratically.