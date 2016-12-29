Top 10 biggest New Orleans music stories in 2016

Pete Fountain (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – We all know it has been a big year in the entertainment industry – mostly because of the extraordinarily high number of celebrity deaths in 2016.

Well, we certainly had our fair share of losses locally this year, but a bunch of other good stuff happened too.

Take a look at my Top 10 Music stories from 2016:

  1. Pete Fountain dies
  2. Beyonce’s Formation/Lemonade visual album – much of it shot here featuring locals, shouts out to the city – nominated for most Grammys in different categories in history
  3. Buckwheat Zydeco dies
  4. Big Freedia pleads guilty to Section 8 fraud/releases killer Christmas bounce cd
  5. Dee-1 goes viral after paying Sallie Mae back
  6. Festing: JazzFest totally rained out on one of biggest days, but there was a rainbow, Satchmo Fest outgrows the Mint, and Bayou Counrty Superfest moves to NOLA
  7. Irvin Mayfield plays epic show with Stevie Wonder after rained out Jazz Fest/resigns from NOJO/ Playhouse Closes/still being investigated
  8. Prince and David Bowie die and are given epic second lines in NOLA
  9. Country Rules as Garth Brooks sells out three shows in NOLA
  10. Robin Barnes releases new cd/scores first Billboard hit

What do you think was the biggest New Orleans music story in 2016?

