Top 10 biggest New Orleans music stories in 2016
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – We all know it has been a big year in the entertainment industry – mostly because of the extraordinarily high number of celebrity deaths in 2016.
Well, we certainly had our fair share of losses locally this year, but a bunch of other good stuff happened too.
Take a look at my Top 10 Music stories from 2016:
- Pete Fountain dies
- Beyonce’s Formation/Lemonade visual album – much of it shot here featuring locals, shouts out to the city – nominated for most Grammys in different categories in history
- Buckwheat Zydeco dies
- Big Freedia pleads guilty to Section 8 fraud/releases killer Christmas bounce cd
- Dee-1 goes viral after paying Sallie Mae back
- Festing: JazzFest totally rained out on one of biggest days, but there was a rainbow, Satchmo Fest outgrows the Mint, and Bayou Counrty Superfest moves to NOLA
- Irvin Mayfield plays epic show with Stevie Wonder after rained out Jazz Fest/resigns from NOJO/ Playhouse Closes/still being investigated
- Prince and David Bowie die and are given epic second lines in NOLA
- Country Rules as Garth Brooks sells out three shows in NOLA
- Robin Barnes releases new cd/scores first Billboard hit
What do you think was the biggest New Orleans music story in 2016?
