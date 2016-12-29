NOPD officer gallops into retirement after 17 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A very special NOPD officer will soon gallop into retirement after carrying Mayor Mitch Landrieu and many others over the years.

Cody, as the officer is known, has been a part of the NOPD for 17 years, but he has never really drawn a paycheck.

Instead, he mostly eats apples and carrots, but he also branches out to sweet things occasionally, according to the NOPD.

“Peppermints, Altoids, Tic-Tacs – he loves them all,” Officer Patrick Schneider said of Cody.

Cody is a horse, of course.

The equine officer who has traditionally carried Landrieu in the Zulu parade and to close down Mardi Gras at midnight on Mardi Gras Day, Cody is getting a little long in the tooth.

Schneider told us that Cody will retire to a farm in Kentucky, where he will have ample space to graze and many other animals to keep him company.

The upcoming Sugar Bowl will be Cody’s last assignment. He and Schneider will patrol their regular beat on Bourbon Street as the festivities unfold.

Schneider said his favorite memories of patrolling with Cody have to be when suspects try to run.

“It’s kind of like, are you serious?” Schneider said. “You’re gonna run from a horse? You can’t outrun a horse.”