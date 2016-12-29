× NOPD looking for man who robbed Subway sandwich shop

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man they say robbed a Subway sandwich shop on St. Bernard Avenue yesterday.

The unidentified suspect, along with another unidentified man, were captured on security camera entering the Subway around 3:45 p.m. on December 28.

After ordering two sandwiches and five cookies, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register, according to the NOPD.

The suspect and the second man fled after the cashier handed over the money.

The duo made off with both sandwiches, all five cookies, $212 in cash, and an undetermined amount from the tip jar, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s identity or further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.