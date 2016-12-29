Diving into 2017, Pelican Athletic Club swim team makes a big splash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) - Diving into the new year means the backstroke, maybe even the butterfly.

One stroke at a time, Louisiana's Pelican Athletic Club competitive swimming team spends New Year's Eve in the pool.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is splashing around with them.

For the kids, from ages ten to 18, this is a challenge. That's why they do it.

Now, it's a tradition.

Swimming coach Vic Moore started this five years ago. And he's right here poolside to make sure the mission moves on and into 2017.

If you wonder if the kids would really rather spend New Year's Eve at a party, well, to them, this is a party.

It's a pool party.