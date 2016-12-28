Wild Bill says, ‘plug me in!” There’s still time to light up the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's a sign of the season. It's a symbol of the season.

Lights. For the holidays.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants to light up your life and your Christmas at the same time.

Wild Bill is on stage and back stage at the Joy Theater in New Orleans. That's where the Lightwire Theater is plugging in its holiday spectacular show.

It's a two hour, two act show. It's called A Very Electric Christmas.

The light from the show has been shining around world from Berlin to Bogota.

The show could be coming soon to a theater near you. Just look for the light.

That's, look for the lights!