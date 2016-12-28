× Strief: no validity to reports of Payton departure

Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief wouldn’t talk about his future with the team, but the 11 year veteran says he knows who will be a Saint in 2017. And, that is head coach Sean Payton

Wednesday, Strief threw cold water on reports that Payton was interested in other jobs, including the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints play at Atlanta Sunday, hoping for a third straight win to finish 8-8.

Saints running back Mark Ingram needs 60 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his NFL career. He's averaging 5.1 yard a carry.