NOPD responds to two shootings in 30 minutes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD responded to reports of two shootings within 30 minutes in what is shaping up to be a violent afternoon.

The first shooting occurred just after 12:30 in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue near Pontchartrain Park.

Initial reports from the scene of that shooting indicate one male victim, according to the NOPD.

Less than 30 minutes later, NOPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Bartholomew Street in the St. Claude neighborhood.

One male victim was shot in the stomach in that incident, according to the NOPD.

No information has been released on the status of either victim.