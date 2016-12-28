× NOPD looking for man involved in afternoon shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man they say was involved in one of the two shootings that happened minutes apart this afternoon.

Just after noon, the unidentified man was captured on surveillance camera exiting a store in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The man can be seen on video retreating back into the store when two other unidentified men approached him in the parking lot.

The two men in the parking lot opened fire, striking a bystander twice, but missing their intended target.

The unidentified man the NOPD is looking for drew a concealed handgun from his ankle area, but did not return fire, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of this person of interest, please contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.