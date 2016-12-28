× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Popular Diets

When it comes to diets, it’s far from one-size-fits-all. But not everyone wants to meet with a registered dietitian for a personalized nutrition plan to match their lifestyle; many are looking for a diet with set rules and a list of do’s and don’ts that they can quickly refer to. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks for popular diets, and what she says just isn’t worth it.

The reality is that most calorie-reducing diets can work, as long as you can stick with it. If you’re contemplating different diet plans, take the time to do a little research: Is the diet safe? Do you like the food? How much effort will it require?

LOVE IT!

Registered Dietitian Individualized Plan

Of course I’m partial to our RDs Alexis Weilbaecher & Rebecca Miller at Ochsner Fitness Center – especially the intensive 12-week Nutrition Protocol – but you can find a full list of registered dietitians in your area on EatRight.org or SCANdpg.org.

Metagenics Clear Change 10-day Metabolic Detox

Centered on specific lean proteins, certain vegetables, fruits, and plant-based fats, along with Metagenics Ultra Clear Plus pH protein supplement, this 10-day plan is designed to enhance the body’s natural metabolic detoxification processes while providing energy and support for optimal well-being.

Many clients (and our Ochsner Fitness Center nutrition team, as well) benefit from the mental + physical “reset” of replacing less-than-healthful habits.

Whole30

Centered on “real” food:

Seafood, meat, eggs, tons of vegetables, some fruit, and plant-based fats.

Foods with very few ingredients, “all pronounceable ingredients”

Avoid these for 30 days.

No added sweeteners of any kind – real or artificial

No alcohol

No grains – not even whole grains

No legumes

No dairy

No carrageenan, MSG or sulfites

Do not re-create baked goods, junk foods, or treats* with “approved” ingredients

LIKE IT!

Ideal Protein Diet

4-phase plan that is purchased through weight loss centers and health care practitioners. Although a registered dietitian may be associated with the program to provide nutritional guidance, it’s not required component.

Ideal Protein Diet is centered on high-protein, low-carb foods, and – particularly in Phase 1 (the longest phase) – with pre-packaged products like protein bars and drinks, along with pouches of various foods, all of which are purchased from an Ideal Protein representative.

Molly’s take: Ideal Protein diet can be an effective weight loss tool, but I feel that it’s unnecessarily centered on pre-packaged foods that are pricey, and must be purchased via Ideal Protein distributor.

There’s nothing that the Ideal Protein diet provides that cannot be obtained through real, whole foods, not to mention foods that are available at your neighborhood store, translating to a more convenient, sustainable, and enjoyable nutrition plan.

HATE IT!

“Fat Burning” Diet Pills, Teas, Energy Drinks, Laxatives, and other Quick Fixes

Potential Risk: Many diet pills contain a combination of multiple stimulants with the potential to raise heart rate, blood pressure, increase risk of stroke, seizure, and heart attack.

All Supplements: Buyer beware, as they’re not regulated by the FDA. Supplement manufacturers can typically make any claims & can put anything into the product since burden of proving safety is on the manufacturer – the FDA does not typically check or test products for true labeling, safe ingredients, etc.

