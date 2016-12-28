× Louisiana just missed the gas hike come January but Florida isn’t so lucky

(WGNO) – New taxes in seven states mean prices at the pump will go up starting January first.

Gas prices will rise in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina and Indiana according to an article posted on AAA’s website.

Drivers in Pennsylvania have the largest increase in the new year of almost $.08 per gallon. The state is home to the nation’s highest state gas tax.

Michigan drivers have the second highest hike headed their way at $0.073.

Nebraska rounds out the top three with an increase of $0.015.

the remaining states will all see hikes of less than a penny per gallon.

The national average price for a regular tank of gas is $2.29/gallon says AAA.