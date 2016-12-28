James Andrews performs “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” on the Twist stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - James Andrews wants to create a disturbance in your mind, and he did just that when he performed his grandfather’s biggest hit on the News with a Twist stage.

Andrews and his band tore through a great rendition of Jessie Hill’s classic “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” for us.

Hill has spawned a musical legacy unlike any other in New Orleans, with his grandsons James Andrews and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews carrying on the family tradition along with their cousin Glen David Andrews and the recently departed Travis “Trumpet Black” Hill.

“Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” Hill’s 1960 R&B classic, was produced by Allen Toussaint and has been covered by everyone from Ike and Tina Turner to Willie Nelson.

You can catch many members of the Andrews family performing at the Ooh Poo Pah Doo bar at 1931 Orleans Avenue on any given night.

And good luck trying to get this song out of your head anytime soon.