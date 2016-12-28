× Hammond Police investigating overnight murder

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) – A 22-year-old man was found dead after an overnight shooting in Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the murder, which occurred around 2 a.m. at 54 Whitman Drive, according to the HPD.

No suspects have been identified, and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Ronney Domiano at (985) 277-5739 or Detective Corey Morse at (985) 277-5841 with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.