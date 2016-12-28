× Debbie Reynolds reportedly suffers stroke

BEVERLY HILLS (WGNO) – TMZ is reporting that Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills just after 1 p.m. when someone from the house called 911 to report that she had suffered from a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

An ambulance took Reynolds to a nearby emergency room, TMZ reports.

Reynolds, who lost her daughter Carrie Fisher this week, is 84-years-old.