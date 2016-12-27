× Woman booked for stealing car on Christmas Eve, crashing it into sheriff’s patrol car

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) – A woman in St. Bernard Parish was arrested over the weekend after reportedly stealing a car from someone who was unloading things on Christmas Eve, then crashing into a sheriff’s deputy in the stolen car.

When St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s deputies were able to get 32-year-old Channel Spencer to surrender, she put her hands up while still holding a 16-ounce beer can in her right hand.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle’s owner left the engine running while she was unloading things from her vehicle in the 2100 block of Guerra Drive. That’s when Spencer allegedly stole the car, drove through Chalmette and into Arabi, where she slammed the stolen car into the passenger side of a sheriff’s patrol car.

She tried to keep going, but lost control and spun out, facing oncoming traffic.

When a deputy approached the suspect while she was in the vehicle, Spencer reportedly held her hands up with an open 16-ounce bottle of beer still in her right hand.

Spencer was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail on charges of theft of an auto, flight from officers, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property and with having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. She was also booked on three outstanding warrants from New Orleans.

Her bond is $50,000.