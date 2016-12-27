× Which stars are coming to NOLA for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – For the first time ever, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will have a Central Time Zone countdown right here in New Orleans.

The show is nationally televised and will be shown on WGNO-TV on New Year’s Eve.

Ryan Seacrest hosts the show in Times Square, and the show is known for having big-name celebrities, along with performances from some of today’s top musical artists.

So who’s coming to New Orleans for the festivities?

Recording artists Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco will help New Orleans ring in 2017. “Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale will host the local festivities from Jax Brewery. There will also be the annual fleur-de-lis drop from atop of Jax at the strike of midnight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is celebrating its 45th year being broadcast nationally on ABC.