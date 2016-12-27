Where did Hollywood South films rank on the worlds box office list in 2016?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Nearly 400 films released to theaters in 2016. Three films made it to the top 50 list according to Box Office Mojo.

Bad Moms - $179 Million worldwide - #39 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back - $161 Million worldwide - #44 The Magnificent 7 - $160 Million worldwide - #45

In 2015 the NOLA-shot Jurassic World ranked number for the world's most grossed film. The dino flick grossed $1.6 Billion and stays at number 4 for the highest-grossing films of all time.

The number 1 grossing film in 2015 was Star Wars: The Force Awakens that brought in $2 Billion.