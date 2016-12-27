State Police: 13-year-old missing from East Baton Rouge Parish

BAKER, La. (WGNO) – A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II endangered-missing child advisory on behalf of the Baker Police Department for Erica Acosta, a 13-year-old Hispanic girl with long black hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 4-foot, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen about 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning at her home on West Azalea Drive in Baker wearing a red pullover T-shirt with white stripes.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 Ext. 1 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.