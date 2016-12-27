Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack! Hydrate like Santa for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - To get even the Grinch into the holiday spirit, a bartender by the name Jeff "Beachbum" Berry has the holiday spirits.

Even Santa bellies up to this bar. It's Beachbum Berry's Latitude 29, a New Orleans tiki bar.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Latitude 29 is working with two other tiki bars for this tiki triple shot.

The other bars are Boilermaker in New York and Lost Lake in Chicago.

They worked together on the menu of Christmas cocktails called Sippin Santa's Surf Shack.

On the menu, you can sip on these thirst quenching beverages: On Christmas Island, I Saw Mommy and the Holiday Lei.

Drinks at a tiki bar have an exotic, tropical flavor.

You can enjoy them through New Year's Eve.