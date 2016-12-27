× Landrieu touts long list of city accomplishments in 2016

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans has the highest credit rating in the history of the city, 97 percent of residents will see big reductions in flood insurance rates next year, and just last week the city settled civil rights lawsuits related to the post-Katrina Danziger Bridge shootings.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu touted those accomplishments and many others at an end-of-year press conference Tuesday afternoon.

He said the issues the city has tackled this year – like consolidating 911 services, improving NOPD response times and developing a long-term affordable housing plan – are “problems that had been here for a very long time.”

Landrieu said when it comes to public safety, NOPD’s TIGER unit that deals with armed robberies helped reduce armed robberies by 12 percent. He said there’s been “unprecedented cooperation” with federal, state and local law enforcement.

“We’re still waiting for official stats for the year, but we know there are still too many mothers grieving over lost sons, too many elders afraid to walk home at night,” Landrieu said.

Among other notable achievements Landrieu discussed today:

-the opening of a new streetcar line on Rampart and St. Claude streets, something he said will spur “millions in private investment”

-the opening of the $800 million VA hospital on Canal Street in Mid-City

-a drop in African-American male unemployment – from 52 percent to 44 percent

-a decrease in the city’s overall unemployment rate – from 6.7 percent to 5.8 percent

-short-term rental regulations passed by the New Orleans City Council

-the passage of a new millage for drainage and firefighters

-114,876 potholes filled

-4.4 miles of bike paths added in 2016, bringing the total number of miles to about 110.