Cookin’ with Nino: Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Italian Style bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups all purpose flour seasoned with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 eggs beaten
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 oz. each)
  • 3 tablespoons First Cold Pressed olive oil
  • 2 cans Best San Marzano Tomatoes Red Ripe (14.5 ounce)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh cut basil
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt divided into 2
  • 2 teaspoons coarse black pepper divided into 2
  • 4 slices sliced or shredded Mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. In shallow dish or pie plate, mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese salt and black pepper.
  2. In another shallow dish or pie plate, beat egg. Coat chicken with seasoned flour then dip into egg, and coat it with bread crumbs until completely covered all around
  3. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until golden brown. Cover, and cook 8 to 10 minutes longer, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170°F). Remove from skillet to greased baking sheet
  4. Add stewed tomatoes and basil to skillet. Heat for 2-3 minutes until starts to boil.
  5. Place cooked chicken onto a greased baking sheet. Spoon tomatoes over each cooked chicken breast and top it with a slice of cheese. Cook in preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes to melt cheese.
