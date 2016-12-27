Cookin’ with Nino: Chicken Parmesan
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Italian Style bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups all purpose flour seasoned with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 eggs beaten
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 oz. each)
- 3 tablespoons First Cold Pressed olive oil
- 2 cans Best San Marzano Tomatoes Red Ripe (14.5 ounce)
- 1 tablespoon fresh cut basil
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt divided into 2
- 2 teaspoons coarse black pepper divided into 2
- 4 slices sliced or shredded Mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- In shallow dish or pie plate, mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese salt and black pepper.
- In another shallow dish or pie plate, beat egg. Coat chicken with seasoned flour then dip into egg, and coat it with bread crumbs until completely covered all around
- In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until golden brown. Cover, and cook 8 to 10 minutes longer, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170°F). Remove from skillet to greased baking sheet
- Add stewed tomatoes and basil to skillet. Heat for 2-3 minutes until starts to boil.
- Place cooked chicken onto a greased baking sheet. Spoon tomatoes over each cooked chicken breast and top it with a slice of cheese. Cook in preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes to melt cheese.