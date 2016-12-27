Christmas is over, but you can still have fun at NOLA Christmas Fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NOLA ChristmasFest is open now through December 30 at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.

Daily hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Christmas festival features more than a half-dozen holiday attractions, including:

An indoor ice-skating rink

Giant inflatables

Carnival rides and a carousel

A climbing wall

Life-size maze

Snowball fight and ice slide

Children’s crafts

A gingerbread house

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus

Thousands of Christmas lights

