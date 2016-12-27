Christmas is over, but you can still have fun at NOLA Christmas Fest!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NOLA ChristmasFest is open now through December 30 at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.
Daily hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The Christmas festival features more than a half-dozen holiday attractions, including:
- An indoor ice-skating rink
- Giant inflatables
- Carnival rides and a carousel
- A climbing wall
- Life-size maze
- Snowball fight and ice slide
- Children’s crafts
- A gingerbread house
- Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus
- Thousands of Christmas lights
