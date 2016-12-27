Christmas is over, but you can still have fun at NOLA Christmas Fest!

Posted 11:41 AM, December 27, 2016

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NOLA ChristmasFest is open now through December 30 at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.

Daily hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Christmas festival features more than a half-dozen holiday attractions, including:

  • An indoor ice-skating rink
  • Giant inflatables
  • Carnival rides and a carousel
  • A climbing wall
  • Life-size maze
  • Snowball fight and ice slide
  • Children’s crafts
  • A gingerbread house
  • Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus
  • Thousands of Christmas lights

