Bourbon Street will be closed to vehicles for NYE, Sugar Bowl festivities

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bourbon Street will be a pedestrian-only street this weekend, one of several security measures taken to prepare for big crowds in the French Quarter for New Year’s Eve and Sugar Bowl celebrations.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison announced the heightened security plan during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

He said no vehicles will be allowed to drive down or cross Bourbon Street during the festivities, Harrison said.

“The message is very, very clear: Do not bring any weapons to the French Quarter,” he said. “Do not fire any weapons into the air.”

An already busy weekend for New Orleans will be even busier with Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party having a live, nationally televised Central Time Zone countdown from Jax Brewery in the French Quarter. Lucy Hale from “Pretty Little Liars” will host the countdown. Panic! At the Disco and Jason Derulo will perform.

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers, along with thousands of their fans, will be in town this weekend for the All-State Sugar Bowl, which happens Jan. 2 at the Superdome.

Harrison said expect to see NOPD officers in tactical gear and ready to respond to a “mass casualty” event, like the Bayou Classic weekend shooting that killed one person and injured nine others.

“We are prepared,” he said. “You’ll see high visibility and quick responses.”

State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson said the number of state troopers stationed in the quarter will be doubled this weekend. State Police has had a permanent presence in the French Quarter for the past two years.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said there will be 25-30 light towers throughout the French Quarter.

“When you’re walking in the French Quarter and you’re outside, assume you’re on camera now,” Landrieu said. “You should assume everything you do will be seen by a camera and used for public purposes.”