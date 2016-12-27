× 12 people held at gunpoint at Uptown party

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A party in the Riverbend turned scary last night when an armed robber forced his way into the home and held all the party-goers up at gunpoint.

According to the major offense log released daily by NOPD, two people were leaving a family party in the 800 block of Fern Street about 8:30 p.m. Monday, when an armed black male approached them and forced them back into the residence.

The suspect pointed a gun at everyone inside the residence and made them get on the floor.

One of the victims ran out of the back door and let the owner’s German Shepherd into the house.

The suspect grabbed someone’s cell phone and ran from the home. Another victim tried to chase the suspect, but the suspect turned around, fired one shot and the victim and kept running.

The suspect has not been identified, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as 17-20 years old with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD or Crime Stoppers at 504-837-8477.