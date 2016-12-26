Pup News: Meet Finn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finn is down on his luck. His owner of a little more than a year is moving and can't take him. The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter was told that Finn is three years old, good with dogs, has a calm temperament when he is around people and does not like his kennel. He would do best with an owner who is home most of the time. Finn is good with other dogs and is a member of their shelter doggie playgroup.

Finn originally graduated from Doggone Express From the Big House to Your House Program a year ago where he lived with his trainers 24/7. He was house trained, crate trained and leash trained. He learned basic obedience commands: come, sit, down, stay, drop it and leave it.

Adoption fee is $67 and includes at least one round of vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter surgery, heartworm test, and microchip. For more info, please contact jpasadoptEB@gmail.com or visit the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter East Bank at 1 Humane Way, Jefferson, LA 70123.

