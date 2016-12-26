Oops! Did you leave the correct cookie for Santa? There’s always next Christmas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's too late for this year, but never too late to ask the question, did I leave Santa the correct cookie?

That's the question WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was asking when he went to Angelo Brocato Bakery in New Orleans.

The place has been in business since 1905.

So there have been quite a few cookie moments for selecting Santa's snacks here.

Wild Bill wanted to know what the hard working staff would select to leave out with glass of milk for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Everybody had a favorite. From lemon to fig to anise flavored.

Time now to start planning next season's menu for Santa. He's a hungry guy.