New Orleans neighborhood named top trending travel destination for 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Airbnb has been no stranger to controversy in New Orleans, but love it or hate it, it’s here to stay – and the short-term rental website lists one New Orleans neighborhood is listed as the fastest growing neighborhood for travel in 2017.

According to the article, the Milneburg neighborhood – located in the Gentilly area about a mile south of Lake Pontchartrain – has experienced a 1,500 percent growth, much more than any other neighborhood on the list.

It joins neighborhoods in Seattle, Toronto, Mexico City, Prague and several other larger cities.

Based on the travel patterns of more than 140 million total guest arrivals at 3 million homes on Airbnb, this year’s trending neighborhoods share a few consistent themes. Here’s what travelers are looking for this year: Urban, but not dense, glorious green spaces and food options galore. Coming soon are Experiences in New Orleans, Seattle, Toronto, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Prague, Madrid, Dublin, Provence, Sydney, Bangkok and Osaka, in addition to numerous other Airbnb cities across the world.

“Cozy homes at a comfortable distance from the city’s frenetic French Quarter make Milneburg an emerging hub for travelers to New Orleans,” the website says of the Milneburg area.