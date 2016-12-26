Kim Kardashian reemerges for annual Kardashian Christmas party

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian West made a social media appearance over the holiday weekend, a rarity for her lately.

The reality star attended her family’s annual over-the-top Christmas party on Saturday night and was in several of Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchats.

In one video, Kardashian told fans: “Look who it is in the house. Mrs. West in the building.”

In another, she complimented West’s festive gold ensemble, complete with a faux lip ring.

This was a treat for fans of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star. West has taken a social media break since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. But it appears West is getting more comfortable with the spotlight again.

This glimpse of West came after a video was released earlier this month of her modeling for Love Magazine’s Advent calendar. She also attended a holiday party hosted by longtime family friend Shelli Azoff at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Although West’s husband Kanye West wasn’t spotted at the holiday party, he was photographed on Christmas Day driving in L.A. with Kardashian West. The rapper was forced to miss Thanksgiving with his family due to being hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center for exhaustion.