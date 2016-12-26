Dr. Rachel: Exercise Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Dr. Rachel talks about how to incorporate exercise every day.

Dr. Rachel has gotten a lot of emails saying that most people do not have time to exercise because they are too busy. There are a few good ways to incorporate exercise into your busy day.

Dr. Rachel says, "When you wake up in the morning, while you are still in bed, do a good stretch of your entire body to get your blood flowing. Then pop out of bed and do 10 jumping jacks. When you are driving to work, squeeze your butt cheek muscles, hold for 10 seconds. Do this 10 times during your drive. I am telling you when you first start doing these, it will be difficult but give it a few weeks and they will be so easy you can increase your hold time."

Another tip is to take the stairs at work, and if you sit at a desk, you can lift makeshift weights, "get a book or something heavy and do arm presses: 25 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon. Also while sitting at your desk, squeeze your stomach muscles. Place your hands on your abdominals to make sure they are tight. Hold for 10 seconds. Do this 10 times in the morning and 10 times in the afternoon."

Once you get home, walk for ten minutes. Dr. Rachel says that you only need 10 minutes to clear your head and wind down from your day.

Those are some simple tips that everyone can try, if you do them for one month, they will soon become a habit, you will feel good, and your body will look fabulous.

If you have any medical questions for me, email me at DrRachel@wgno.com.