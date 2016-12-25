Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 12: Flying with LUV, Southwest Airlines sends sister home for the holidays!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- On the 12th day of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving", our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez pulls out all the stops and teams up with Southwest Airlines to send someone home for the holidays with two free round trip airline tickets!

New Orleans native and News with a Twist viewer, Jacqueline Kennedy wrote in to Kenny for his "12 Days of Giving". She explained that her sister, Paula who lives in Austin hasn't been home to New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina. Kenny teamed up with Southwest Airlines to surprise Jacqueline's sister with two round trip tickets, so she could come see her family in New Orleans.

At Louis Armstrong International Airport, Cherry Johnson with Southwest Airlines presented the tickets to Jacqueline for her sister.