× It’s a deadly Christmas weekend in Louisiana as LSP investigate two separte car crashes

(WGNO) – It was a deadly start to Christmas weekend in Louisiana.

On Christmas Eve, Louisiana State Police were investigating a serious crash involving five children, ranging in age from ten to two years old.

A second, unrelated crash resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man from Weswego.

The first crash happened on US 90B near Ames Boulevard.

The driver lost control of the car, struck another car and subsequently rolled his vehicle in the process, ejecting a 7-year-old passenger into the roadway.

The 7-year-old is in critical condition this Christmas. The other children meantime, were taken to the hospital with varying injuries as well.

The second fatal crash we mentioned, happened on US 90 east at mile post 237.4.

The driver lost control of the car, crossed over the median into oncoming traffic and was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say impairment and not wearing seatbelts is a factor in both these crashes.

Last year 46% of all fatal crashes in Louisiana involved alcohol.