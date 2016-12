Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It doesn't take much to surprise your kids for Christmas when two adorable kittens pop out of the box.

The Louisiana SPCA teamed up with foster parents in the area to pull off a surprise that the kids will remember forever! The team delivered dogs and cats to families as far as Slidell, LA.

The non-profit organization's main mission in to promote, protect, and advance the well-being of Louisiana's companion animals.