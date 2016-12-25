× Christmas day crash kills Lafitte man

(WGNO) – This afternoon at approximately 2:30 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a fatality crash on LA 18 at Avondale Garden Road in Waggaman, LA. The crash claimed the life of 37 year old Derek Williams of Lafitte, LA.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Williams was driving a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle east on LA 18 approaching Avondale Garden Road. A 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 30 year old Ronya Boyd of Metairie, LA, was traveling west on LA 18. Boyd failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and crossed into the east bound lane of travel. The Dodge struck the motorcycle and Williams was ejected. Williams was transported to West Jefferson Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Williams was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected; however Boyd submitted to a blood test and a toxicology test will be performed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Troopers suspect that lack of tire maintenance, significant wear and age, was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

Always make sure your vehicle is current on routine maintenance and tires have adequate tread depth and are properly inflated according to the vehicle manufacturer’s instructions. It is also prudent to be well-rested and have alternate routes planned in advance in case of unexpected road closures.

If you are in need of assistance or witness hazardous road conditions, possibly impaired drivers, or aggressive driving, you are encouraged to report it by dialing *LSP (577) from your mobile phone.