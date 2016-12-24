× Payton reaches a pair of milestones as Saints topple Tampa Bay

Saints head coach Sean Payton won his 100th game overall, and broke Jim Mora’s record for wins in the regular season with his 94th as the Saints beat the Bucs on Christmas Eve, 31-24.

The Saints played solidly, not turning the ball over, and forcing two Jameis Winston interceptions, both by safety Jairus Byrd. The two interception game by Byrd was his first since November of 2013 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Drew Brees threw for 299 yards and one touchdown, an 11 yard throw to running back Travaris Cadet in the third quarter.

Mark Ingram ran 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Payton, the subject of reports that he is interested in coaching the Los Angeles Rams, was given an impromptu congratulations by Saints owner Tom Benson.

The Saints, 7-8, play the Falcons next Sunday in Atlanta. If the Falcons win, they clinch a first round bye in the NFC playoffs.