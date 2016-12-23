× Woodmere man finds body on his front porch

WOODMERE, La. (WGNO) – A resident of Mercer Lane in Woodmere woke up this morning to a body on his front porch.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner opened his front door and found a man lying motionless on his front porch. He called the sheriff’s office about 7:15 a.m.

The man on the front porch was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot, though neighbors said they never heard gunshots.

Anyone with information on this homicide, is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.