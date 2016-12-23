Twist Wizard World Comic Con 2017 Contest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO/WNOL News with a Twist is giving away weekend passes and a Stephen Amell (Arrow) VIP Experience to this year’s Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans.

Four winners will receive weekend passes and one additional winner will receive the VIP Experience, for a total of five winners chosen at random from eligible entries. Entry is allowed once per day, per person, per email address.

Wizard World Comic Con takes place Friday-Sunday, January 6-8 at the Morial Convention Center. Click here for more information about the event.

Watch News with a Twist at 11:00 PM on NOLA38 (WNOL) for the daily keyword to enter. A different keyword will be shown each night the week of December 26-30, 2016.

