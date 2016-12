Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) -- It's a boy! Good Morning New Orleans anchor Anne Cutler is officially eating for two.

She's expecting her second baby boy, due June 3rd.

Anne and her husband Joe already have a nearly three year old son named Beau.

The GMNO team recently welcomed another addition, as Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen and wife Casey welcomed their first baby girl, Virginia.

Photo credit: Derick Hingle