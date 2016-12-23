× Suspect sought for cyberstalking, simple assault

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NOPD is looking for a man who’s wanted for threatening to kill a woman is she didn’t have sex with him.

According to NOPD, Nicholas Christopher Rosa, 32, is wanted for cyberstalking and simple assault. The incident happened Dec. 18 in the 4700 block of Ray Avenue.

At about 4 p.m., Rosa allegedly contacted the victim on her cell phone via text message from an unknown phone number and threatened to kill the victim if she refused to have sex with him. Rosa then reportedly informed the victim that he knew where she worked because he had been following her.

Anyone with information on Rosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.