Naughty or Nice Part 5: Meghan Kluth helps Santa with his lists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) -Santa is super busy this week, so he asked someone who likes to interview people to help him get through his naughty and nice lists. Meghan Kluth stepped up to the challenge to help ol' Saint Nick by going to Little Learners day care in Federal City, to find out which kids were on the naughty or nice list.

Four-year-old Leilani Manning is definitely on the nice list. She cleans her room without being told, always helps around the house, and is a great big sister to her baby sister Victoria.

When it comes to Victoria, though, according to Leilani she might not make the nice list because she scratched Leilani last week.

All in all, Leilani is a great kid and is definitely on the nice list!