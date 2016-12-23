Martine’s Lounge Drink of the Day: Michelada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - Are you ready to kill that hangover?

Our friends over at Martine's Lounge in Metairie can help with the Michelada. It's our Drink of the Day.

To make the Michelada you`re going to need a Corona or cerveza of your choice, the micciolatta mix, El Guapo fuego bitters, and to rim your glass, a little bit of Tony Chachere`s

First, rim your glass with Tony Chachere`s, then add one shot of our micciolatta mix. After that, add five dashes of the El Guapo fuego bitters, maybe six if you're feeling a little bold.

Finally, add your cerveza and garnish with a lime. Now, you're ready to kill that hangover.

You can try this drink and many others at Martine's Lounge, 2347 Metairie Road.