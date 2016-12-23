Last minute Christmas shoppers show off their loot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - Jessica Chisolm is last-minute Christmas shopping at Target. She even managed to snag a cute little doggie sweater, too, but she’s headed to the Dollar Tree next.

"They usually have various different small little items that you can stuff stockings with for really cheap. Less than 10 bucks and you can stuff the full stocking," says Chisolm.

"Target can be dangerous but I feel like we got a good deal on a lot of these things," says last minute Christmas shopper Kelly Scherwitzki. "I have a 15-month-old and so we wanted to get him something special so we got him this sweet little rocking horse and we got him some little toy cars."

It's a rare Target find Scherwitzki bought for just 3 bucks.

But no matter where you shop, the bargains are still out there.