Lake Terrace Christmas tradition began as a way to spread post-Katrina cheer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you happen upon the Lake Terrace subdivision in Lakeview, you'll notice there are lots of brightly lit, beautifully decorated Christmas trees - but they're not inside. They are outside in people's front yards, lining several streets in the neighborhood.

It's a tradition that started 10 years ago on New York Street in Lake Terrace. A few of neighbors got together and placed a lit Christmas tree in front of each home.

It began, organizers say, as a "morale booster" for a neighborhood that was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

Since then, the tradition has grown to include surrounding streets and subdivisions. Thus, The Christmas Tree Nuts were born.

The Christmas Tree nuts are the people who make sure every home that wants a Christmas tree outside will get one.

Organizers say they consider the tradition "a labor of love" for their neighborhood.