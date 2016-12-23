I saw Santa, in a hunk of hog head cheese!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - You better watch out, you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to town.

But with this Santa, you better bite.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy has already found Santa at a meat market in New Orleans.

It's Jeanfreau Super Market in Chalmette.

That's where Santa is really porking out. He's in the form of hog head cheese.

Just in time for the holidays. Just in time for the new year.

What would you expect from the same meat market minds that create pork chops with artichoke dressing? And sausage as some customers claim, to simply die for.

Santa as you've never seen him before. Never so delicious.