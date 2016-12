Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Ferrel from Commander's Palace shows us how to make a holiday drink.

Santa's Candy Cane

1.5 oz Maker's Mark

1.5 oz  Praline Liquor

1 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2 sprigs of Thyme

Combine all liquids and one sprig of thyme, shake with ice. Double strain mixture into glass and garnish with one sprig of thyme.