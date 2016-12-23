Cookin’ With Nino: Carolina mustard sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Today, Chef "Nino" and Rouses bring you a recipe for Carolina Mustard Sauce, which goes great over pork tenderloins.

Carolina Mustard Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup minced white onions

1 cup CREOLE mustard

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

Sauté the onions in oil until the onions are translucent. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a saucepan and add the onions.

Bring the liquid to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid