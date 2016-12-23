Cookin’ With Nino: Carolina mustard sauce

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Today, Chef "Nino" and Rouses bring you a recipe for Carolina Mustard Sauce, which goes great over pork tenderloins.
Carolina Mustard Sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup minced white onions
1 cup CREOLE mustard
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
Sauté the onions in oil until the onions are translucent. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a saucepan and add the onions.
Bring the liquid to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid
