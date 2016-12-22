Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Bucs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Fox Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Saturday's Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in the Superdome at 3:25 p.m.:

1. Brandin Cooks is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season. Cooks is tied as the #1 fantasy scorer in the league this week. He earned 30 points along with Devonta Freeman (RB, Atlanta Falcons). Cooks recorded 186 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. He also reached the 1000-yard mark for the season! Cooks now has back-to-back 1000-yard seasons.

2. This Saturday could be a ground game showcase for the talents of Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower. The Bucs defense has surrendered 10 games of 15 or more fantasy points to opposing running backs. Hightower was a top 10 running back this past week. And, after seeing Ingram's sideline reaction to Hightower's second touchdown of the day, you know Ingram is ready to get his this Saturday.

3. We all know receiver Mike Evans--the 2nd best fantasy option at wide receiver this season with 173 points. This past week was an off day for Evans, though. He only had five points versus the Dallas Cowboys. Clemson product Adam Humphries was the Bucs most lucrative receiver with 10 points.