Substitute teacher arrested in Houma for sex with teens, sending explicit messages to 12-year-old

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – A substitute teacher for the Terrebonne Parish School System was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with three teenagers at her home and exchanging explicit messages with a 12-year-old on social media.

According to Houma Police, Heidi Verret, 30, was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The investigation began after police received a report of possible sexual misconduct by a substitute teacher within the Terrebonne School System.

The investigation revealed that Verret was reportedly having inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old through social media messages. Detectives later learned that Verret reportedly had sex with three juvenile on multiple occasions at her house. The sexual encounters happened over several months. The teens she had sex with were 15-16 years old.

It’s unclear whether Verret is still employed as a substitute teacher in Terrebonne Parish, or whether any of the victims were students at schools where she was a substitute teacher.