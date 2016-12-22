× Report: North La. tourism director mistakenly posts nude video of herself on tourism bureau’s Instagram page

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – The director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau accidentally posted nude video of herself on the bureau’s Instagram page.

According to a report from The Minden Press-Herald, Lynn Dorsey used the new Instagram live feature to share sexy video with her husband for 30 minutes, not realizing she was doing so on the convention bureau’s Instagram account and not her personal account.

The new Instagram feature allows users to go live on their pages. It’s similar to the Facebook live feature, except the video disappears on Instagram when the live has ended instead of saving as a video on the page.

Here’s more from the newspaper report:

A video depicting adult content with nudity went live on the Bureau’s Instagram account at around 10 p.m. and sent notifications to followers. The account was public at the time of the live feature and has since been changed to private. CVB Executive Director Lynn Dorsey, 61, was unaware the video was being fed live to the Instagram account until she was notified by the Press-Herald just after 10:30 p.m. “It was a horrible, honest mistake,” Dorsey said. “I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally. It was a very private message for my husband; it was a brand new phone and a new Instagram feature. I am a new Instagram user, and unfortunately I pressed the wrong button.” Dorsey posted the video via a Bureau-purchased iPhone 7 from a hotel room in Baton Rouge where she is conducting business relative to tourism.

Read the full report here.