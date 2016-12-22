Pancakes in pajamas, what better way to start the day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -The Hermann-Grima House is a historic house museum in the French Quarter, featuring tours, cooking demonstrations in an early 19th Century kitchen, and holiday kids camps.

Thursday, the historic house held one of their festive camps in their kitchen, which is the only working open-hearth kitchen in New Orleans.

Kids ages 6-12 were invited to come make pancakes in their pajamas and learn about the history of the house.

"Sometimes we take a little spin through the French Quarter and go through the history of it with the kids," said Mamie Sterkx Gasperecz, the HGG executive director. "The fact is we have all these holiday camps, spring break, summer camps. We're really known for our school visits."

Today in addition to making pancakes in pajamas the children made other fun festive treats and got a visit from Papa Noel.

To set up a tour or cooking class at the Hermann-Grima visit the website.